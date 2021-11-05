IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 527 apprentice vacancies

The application process to fill 527 vacancies of technical and non-technical apprentices in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), at its locations, in the Eastern Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam began on Friday, November 5 . The last date to submit the online application form is December 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

The written test will be tentatively conducted on December 19. The period of apprenticeship training will be 12 months, except for trade apprentice data entry operator (Fresher Apprentices) which will be having 15 Months of training and Trade Apprentice Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) which will be having 14 months training.

IOCL apprentices recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit for the candidates of the General and EWS category should be18 to 24 years as on October 31. The upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates will be relaxed in accordance with government guidelines.

Here is the direct link to apply.

IOCL apprentices recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

On the homepage click on the career tab.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the apprenticeship link.

Go to Engagement of Technical and Non -Technical Apprentices in IOCL, Eastern Region (Marketing Division).

Click on the apply link.

Fill the application form and submit.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification here.