Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 348 posts at ippbonline.com, link here

    IPPB has invited applications for GDS posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ippbonline.com. 

    Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 11:31 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 348 posts in the organisation.

    IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 348 posts at ippbonline.com, link here
    IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 348 posts at ippbonline.com, link here

    The last date to apply is October 29, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body. The age limit should be between 20 to 35 years to apply for the post as on August 1, 2025.

    Selection Process

    The selection will be made on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the graduation.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is 750/-. Candidates should ensure their eligibility before paying the fees/applying online. Application once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn and fee once paid will NOT be refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other future selection process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IPPB.

    Detailed Notification Here

    Direct link to apply here

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Employment News/IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply For 348 Posts At Ippbonline.com, Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes