IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 348 posts at ippbonline.com, link here

India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 348 posts in the organisation.
The last date to apply is October 29, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body. The age limit should be between 20 to 35 years to apply for the post as on August 1, 2025.
Selection Process
The selection will be made on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the graduation.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹750/-. Candidates should ensure their eligibility before paying the fees/applying online. Application once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn and fee once paid will NOT be refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other future selection process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IPPB.