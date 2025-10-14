India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 348 posts in the organisation. IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 348 posts at ippbonline.com, link here

The last date to apply is October 29, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body. The age limit should be between 20 to 35 years to apply for the post as on August 1, 2025.

Selection Process The selection will be made on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the graduation.