IPPB IT Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts at ippbonline.com

India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has invited applications from candidates for Information Technology Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IPPB at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 43 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on June 13 and will end on July 3, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT): 30 posts

Executive (Consultant - IT): 10 posts

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT): 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test.

Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/PWD category is ₹150/- and for all other is ₹750/-. Application once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn and fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other future selection process.

