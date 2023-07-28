IPPB recruitment 2023: Apply for 132 Executives posts at ippbonline.com, get link here

India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has invited applications for the post of Executive. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ippbonline.com.

IPPB recruitment 2023: Apply for 132 Executives posts at ippbonline.com

IPPB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 132 Executive posts.

IPPB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 35 years.

IPPB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be Graduates in any discipline.

IPPB recruitment 2023 selection process: Selection will be made on the basis of an Online Test and or Group Discussion and or Personal Interview.

IPPB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for SC/ST/PWD. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹300.

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the IPPB's website at ippbonline.com.

On the homepage, select the Careers option.

Register and fill up the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.