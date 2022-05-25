Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPPB Recruitment: Last 3 days to apply for 650 executive posts

IPPB Recruitment: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these Executive posts on the careers portal of the IPPB website, ippbonline.com.
Published on May 25, 2022 09:49 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The extended application window for 650 executive posts at the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will close on May 27, 2022. 

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the careers portal of the IPPB website, ippbonline.com. The selection examination is tentatively scheduled for June 2022. 

Th exact date of the examination will be intimated to the candidates through Call Letters. Hall tickets will be published 7-10 days after the application deadline. 

The application fee for these posts is 700.

The selection will be based on an online written test. However, a language 

Candidates should be between the age of 25 to 30 years as on April 30 2022 to apply for these posts.

IPPB GDS recruitment: How to apply

Visit the IPPB's website at ippbonline.com.

On the homepage, select the Careers option.

Then, under the advertisement, click on the apply link.

Register and fill up the application form

Pa the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Topics
india post sarkari naukri
