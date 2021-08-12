IRCON to recruit work engineers, site supervisors on contract

IRCON international limited has announced to recruit work engineers and site supervisors on contract. “The posts are specifically for IRCON’s Office/Projects, in India and not for the regular establishment of IRCON. The appointment will be initially for a period of one year subject to satisfactory performance of the selected. The contract may be further extended after one year as per the requirements of the company, if the services of the candidates are found to be satisfactory,” IRCON has said.

A total of 34 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates with full time Graduate Degree in Electrical Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC can apply for works engineer post.

Candidates with full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC can apply for site supervisor post.

The upper age limit for both the posts is 30 years as on August 1.

Job details