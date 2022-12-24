ISRO recruitment 2022: Apply for 526 vacancies of Assistants,UDC and other posts

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) has invited applications for the post of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, and Stenographer. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is January 9. Candidates can submit their application fee by January 11. Interested candidates can apply online at www.isro.gov.in.

ISRO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 526 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Assistants for filling up at Autonomous Institutions Under Dept of Space.

ISRO recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years as of January 9, 2023.

ISRO recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an application fee.

ISRO recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be based on the written test followed by a skill test.The written test will be conducted at eleven venues viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram

ISRO recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the current opportunity

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print out for future reference.

