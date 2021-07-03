Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration begins next week,how to apply here

ITBP to recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force will begin the registration for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021 on July 5, 2021 onwards. This recruitment is for sportspersons and candidates eligible for the post can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is till September 2, 2021.

The recruitment drive will fill Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’ on a temporary basis likely to be made permanent in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force against Sports Quota. To apply for the posts, candidates should have passed Class 10 or its equivalent from a recognized board. The steps given below will help the interested candidates to apply easily.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

• Click on ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves or will have to enter the login details.

• Fill in the required details in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will comprise of Documentation, Physical Standard Test and Detailed Medical examinations. The minimum qualifying marks will be 08 for all category i.e. UR/SC/ST/OBC candidates.

