ITBP constable recruitment 2021: Registration begins tomorrow

The recruitment process for selection of constables in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will begin tomorrow. The application forms will be available on the website of the ITBP and the deadline for the submission of completely filled application forms is September 2.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Direct link for registration

The recruitment will be done on contract but is likely to be permanent.

Through this recruitment drive vacancies in constable (general duty) will be filled against sports quota.

Class 10 pass is the minimum eligibility criteria for this recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of screening of application, physical standard test and detailed medical exam.

ITBP constable recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

• Go to the official website of ITBP

• Click on the recruitment link or else directly go to https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

• Click on the ongoing recruitment drive

• Enter the details asked in the application form

• Submit the application form along with the photograph, signature and exam fee if asked

• Save a copy of the application form for reference purpose. It can be used for official purpose, if only ITBP asks for it.

Topics
itbp constable
