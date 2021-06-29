ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for Sportspersons begins on July 5

Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on July 5 and will end on September 2, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 65 vacancies for the Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’ on a temporary basis likely to be made permanent in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force against Sports Quota. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years of age. Only Matriculation certificate shall be accepted as proof for establishing age of the candidates.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear in the recruitment process- Documentation, Physical Standard Test and Detailed Medical Examination. The minimum qualifying marks will be 08 for all category i.e. UR/SC/ST/OBC candidates.

Application Fees

Male candidates belonging to Un-reserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) under Sports Quota should pay Rs. 100/- as application fee through the ITBP Recruitment website.

Detailed Notification Here