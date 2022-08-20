ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for 52 posts begin on August 29

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on August 29 and will end on September 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 52 Group C posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Male: 44 Posts

Female: 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Matriculation or equivalent degree from a recognised Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years.

Detailed Notification

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Documentation and Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical Examination. The candidates whose applications are found in order, shall be issued admit cards to appear in recruitment tests. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ITBP.

