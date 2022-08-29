ITBP Constable Recruitment :Application for 53 posts begins, know how to apply

ITBP Recruitment: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) on Monday, August 29 opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Constable (Animal Transport). Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 27, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 52 vacancies for the post of Constable (Animal Transport). The vacancies are on a temporary basis likely to be permanent in ITBPF.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group of 18 to 25 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for SC, ST, Ex-servicemen and other reserved categories.

Minimum education required is Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board.

Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS category will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 100, whereas candidates from SC, ST, Females and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection of candidates will be done in 3 phases. Phase 1 will be PET/PST, Phase 2 will be a written examination for 100 marks, a merit list will be prepared according to the marks secured, and Phase 3 will be with verification of original documents.

A detailed medical and review examination will also be conducted.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on “new registration” and register

Login and apply for the post

Fill in the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

