ITBP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 88 Specialist Doctors & GDMOs, details here

ITBP will recruit candidates for Specialist Doctors and GDMOs. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on the date and time given in the official notification. Details here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 09:40 AM IST
ITBP personnel at work during rescue operations in Chamoli on February 8. The police have issued a helpline number to provide information about bodies that have not been identified yet. "People, who know someone who is missing, can contact DIG Law and Order on +91 7500016666, they will be sent photos of 24 bodies that are yet to be identified, on WhatsApp," police said.(Arun Sharma / PTI)

Indo Tibetan Board Police Force, ITBP has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Doctors and GDMO posts. Interested candidates can walk-in interview on the date and time at the venues given in the notice below. The interview will be conducted on May 10 and May 17, 2021, at various centres across the country.

The contractual employment will be for a period of three years only or till the regular incumbent joins whichever is earlier or he/she reaches 70 years of age. Read below for eligibility, selection process, or other details.

Vacancy Details

• Specialist: 11 Posts

• GDMOs: 77 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 for both Specialist and GDMOs. Post graduate degree/ diploma in the concerned specially as mentioned in section A of section B of schedule Vi or equivalent. All doctors appointed will not continue on the post once he/ she reaches 70 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Remuneration

• Specialist: 85,000/- pm.

• GDMOs: 75,000/- pm.

This consolidates amount shall remain fixed for the while tenure of contract which limited to three years.

