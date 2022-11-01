ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 290+ constable, head constable vacancies

ITBP Recruitment 2022: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Telecommunication) and Constable (Telecommunication) in Group C non-gazetted (Non-Ministerial).

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 30, 2022.

The ITBP recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 293 vacancies, out of which 126 vacancies are for the post of Head Constable and 167 for the post of Constable.

To be eligible, the minimum age of candidates should be 18 years of age.

The application fee is Rs.100 for candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on ‘New user registration’

Register on the portal

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes