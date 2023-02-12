ITBP recruitment 2023: Apply for 297 MO vacancies and other posts from Feb 15

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) has notified 297 vacancies for the post of Super Specialist Medical Officers, Specialist Medical Officers and Medical Officers. The application process will commence on February 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 16. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 297 vacancies of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer, 185 vacancies are for the post of Specialist Medical Officer, and 107 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officers.

ITBP recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹400 for general, OBSC and EWS candidates. For SC, ST, and Ex-Serviceman candidates there is no application fee.

ITBP recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic. from February 15 to March 16.

Candidates can check the notification below:

