Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JIMPER recruitment 2022: Apply for 143 posts of Nursing officer and other posts
employment news

JIMPER recruitment 2022: Apply for 143 posts of Nursing officer and other posts

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has notified vacancies for 143 posts of Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Junior Administrative Assistant and other posts.
JIMPER recruitment 2022: Apply for 143 posts of Nursing officer and other posts(HT Photo)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has notified vacancies for 143 posts of  Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Junior Administrative Assistant and other posts. The application process will commence on March 10 and the last date for the submission of application is March 30.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JIMPER at jipmer.edu.in.

The hall ticket will be available on the JIMPER website fro April 11.

JIMPER recruitment 2022 examination schedule: The examination for the Nursing Officer Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Dental Mechanic will be held on Sunday, April 17 from 9 am to 10: 30 am.

The examination for the post of Anaesthesia Technician, Stenographer Grade II and Medical Laboratory Technologist will be held on Sunday, April 17 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

The examination for the post of Techinical Assistant in NTTC and Junior Administrative Assistant will be held on April 17 from 4 pm to 5:30pm.

JIMPER recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 143 vacancies out of which 121 vacancies are for the Group B posts and 22 vacancies are for the  post of Group c posts.

RELATED STORIES

JIMPER recruitment application fee:  The application fee is 1500 for UR and EWS category, and OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is 1200. The application fee is exempted for the PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities).

Check notification here

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs govt job
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP