JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Apply for 139 Nursing Officer and other posts

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Nursing Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JIPMER on jipmer.edu.in.

The registration process was started on July 21 and will end on August 11, 2022. The hall ticket can be downloaded from August 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted on September 4, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer: 128 Posts

X-Ray Technician: 9 Posts

Respiratory Laboratory Technician: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of computer based test. The test centre for computer Based Test (CBT) will be preferable in Puducherry, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli & Vellore or any other places as decided by the Director, JIPMER.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1500/- for UR/EWS and OBC category and ₹1200/- for SC/ST category. PWBD category candidates are exempted from application fees. The application fees should be paid through net banking, credit card and debit card.