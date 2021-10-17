JKPSC assistant professor application editing facility extended

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced to extend the deadline for editing the application forms for assistant professor post till October 21. The application editing window had closed on October 15. “Now, again various candidates have represented for extension in the editing period citing various technical reasons,” the Commission has said in official notification.

“Though, the technical issues raised by the candidates were taken up with the NIC but the same could not be resolved promptly due to back to back holidays. Therefore, the Commission taking cognizance of the issue has decided to extend the editing period of the online application forms up to October 21,” it has added.

Through this, the Commission will select and recommend candidates to fill 173 vacancies in assistant professor post.

The interview for selection to this post will be held at the headquarter of JKPSC, which is Solina Srinagar or ReshamGhar colony Bakshi nagar Jammu.