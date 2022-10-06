Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC Recruitment: Registration for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts begins today

JKPSC Recruitment: Registration for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts begins today

employment news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 08:17 AM IST

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Application forms for these PO (G) posts will be made available at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 5.

JKPSC Recruitment: Registration for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts begins today(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will begin the application process for 120 Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department today, October 6. Application forms will be made available at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 5.

JKPSC has announced 120 PO vacancies in J&K Home Department which will be filled during this recruitment drive.

To apply for these posts, the upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years. The application fee is 1000 for general category and 500 for unreserved category. PHE candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The selection process involves three stages. Candidates will first appear in a preliminary examination and those who qualify in it can appear in the main examination.

Main examination scores will be used to select candidates for the final stage – personality test or interview.

For more details, check the notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP