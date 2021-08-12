Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKSSB 2021: Document verification for various class IV posts postponed

JKSSB 2021: DV for various class IV posts postponed
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
JKSSB 2021: DV for various class IV vacancies postponed

JKSSB 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the document verification (DV) date of the various Class IV posts.

The Counseling-cum-Document Verification for Class-IV posts was scheduled to be held from August 16 to 24, 2021. The document verification and the counselling date will be announced separately.

The notification on the official website of JKSSB treads,’ Accordingly, it is hereby notified for the information of all the concerned that the Counseling-cum-Document Verification of Class-IV posts scheduled to be held w.e.f 16th August to 24th August 2021, is hereby POSTPONED till further orders. The next date shall be announced separately’.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8575 Posts of Class –IV in Various Departments.

Candidates who have been selected for Document Verification must provide the original documents as well as a self-attested Photostat copy of each document, as given in the notification.

 

