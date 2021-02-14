Home / Education / Employment News / JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
employment news

JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Class IV (4th Class) on its website.

Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.

The board will conduct the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination from February 27 to March 1, 2021.

Direct link to download JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.

How to download JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for Class IV under Notification No 01 of 2020"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall tickets and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkssb recruitment admit cards hall tickets call letters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP