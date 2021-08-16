JKSSB recruitment 2021: Apply for 329 vacancies of JA and other posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications to fill 329 vacancies in the Animal /Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of JKSSB and apply.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 6.

This recruitment drive is to fill up various vacancies of Junior Assistant, Stock Assistant, Veterinary Pharmacist, Electrician, Junior Stenographer, and other posts.

JKSSB recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For open merit and government service/contractual employment, the maximum age limit is 40 years, while for SC/ST, RBA, ALC/IB, EWS, Phari Speaking People, and social cast, the maximum age limit is 43 years. The age limit for the physically challenged person is 42, and the age limit for ex-servicemen is 48.

JKSSB recruitment 2021: Application fee

The candidates have to pay ₹350 as application fee.

JKSSB 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of JKSSB at https://jkssb.nic.in/

On the Home page click on the link that reads Adv 3 of 2021

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Adv 4 of 2021

Register your self

After creating login credentials, candidates need to log in with these credentials

by clicking on “Candidate Login”.

After Login click on the latest opening

Fill the application form

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future use

NOTE: The candidate applying for the above-mentioned post must be a resident of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as specified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's Notifications S.O 1229 (E) dated 31-03-2020 and S.O 1245(E) dated 03-04-2020.

For educational qualification, vacancy and other details check the notification below: