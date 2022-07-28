JKSSB recruitment 2022: 772 vacancies notified under various departments

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified 772 vacancies in various departments. The application process will commence on August 14 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JKSSB recruitment 2022 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 772 vacancies in 12 different government departments.

JKSSB recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 400 years as on January 1 2022.

JKSSB recruitment 2022 application fee:

For posts involving two stage examination: The application fee is ₹550. However, the application fee is ₹450 for SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories.

For posts involving one stage examination: The application fee is ₹550. For SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories the application fee is ₹400.

JKSSB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application ssbjk.org.in. Candidates who have not registered earlier on the portal are first required to register themselves by clicking on “Candidate Registration” link.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the direct link to check the notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON