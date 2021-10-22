Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 800 posts to begin on November 10
employment news

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 800 posts to begin on November 10

JKSSB to recruit candidates for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 800 posts to begin on November 10(Manoj Dhaka/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 04:32 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Selection Board, JKSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in. The registration process will start on November 10 and will end on December 10, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 800 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must hold the Bachelor's degree of a recognized University. The age limit is available on the Detailed Notification Available here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam. The written Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Marks scored by candidates in written test will be normalized if required, to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Application Fees

The application fees is 550/-. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the fee payable shall be Rs.400/- only. Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

Topics
jkssb jkssb recruitment sarkari naukri
