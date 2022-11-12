JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1045 posts at jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for UT Cadre. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 1045 posts in the organisation. The registration process will begin on November 21 and will end on December 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be below 40 years in age for general category and 43 years for others.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in English Language only.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹550/- for general category candidates and ₹450/- for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories. Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

Detailed Notification Here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}