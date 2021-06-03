Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JMI recruitment 2021: Apply for professor, associate, assistant professor posts
employment news

JMI recruitment 2021: Apply for professor, associate, assistant professor posts

JMI recruitment 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for the recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors for various disciplines. The last date to apply is on or before June 30.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Candidates who have applied earlier are required to apply again. However, such candidates will be exempted from the payment of the application fee.(Amal KS/HT file)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for the recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors for various disciplines. The last date to apply is on or before June 30.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to the following address: Office of the Recruitment & Promotion Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025 during working days between 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M.

As per the notification, candidates who have earlier applied are required to apply afresh. However, such candidates will be exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay 500 as the application fee

Candidates from SC and ST category have to pay 250 as an application fee

Women and Divyangjan candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee

The application fee is payable only through net banking only.

Download the application proform for the JMI teaching post here at https://www.jmi.ac.in/upload/menuupload/jobform_teaching.pdf

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of JMI at https://www.jmi.ac.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamia milia islamia professor recruitment teaching job education news
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP