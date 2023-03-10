JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 388 posts extended

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for 388 non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. Candidates can now apply and pay the exam fee up to March 17 on recruitment.nta.nic.in or jnu.ac.in/career. Previously, the last date was March 10.

As per revised dates, application form correction window will be open from March 18 to 19, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 40 non-teaching positions at JNU, for which the total number of vacancies is 388. Posts include Assistant and Deputy Register, Junior Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff, Stenographer, Translator, etc. Check the notification given below for detailed information.

Eligibility criteria for each post are different. Candidates can refer to the information bulletin for more details.

The application fee for group A posts is ₹1,500 for UR, OBC and EWS candidates and ₹1,000 for SC, ST and women candidates. For group B posts, the fee is ₹1,000 for UR, EWS and OBC applicants and ₹600 for SC, ST and women candidates.

For both group A and B posts, there is no application fee for PWD candidates. In all these cases, processing fee and GST are to be paid by candidates.

For application link, information bulletin and notifications, click here.