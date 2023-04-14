Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNU recruitment exam date for Non-Teaching Posts released, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2023 06:07 PM IST

JNU Recruitment Exam for Non- Teaching Post will be held on April 26 and April 27.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the examination date for JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts. JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts will be conducted on April 26 and April 27. The notification is available on the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Here's the direct link to check the notification

The General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Computer Awareness CBT Question Papers will be multilingual (in English and Hindi). The language test will be conducted in either Hindi or English, depending on the candidates' choice.

City Intimation and Admit Cards with information about the exam day, time, exam location, instructions, and other details will be made available shortly.

JNU Recruitment exam 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “JNU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Non-Teaching Posts”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link or click the intimation slip link

Key in your login details

Download and take the print for future reference.

