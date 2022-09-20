Jobs in MP: BECIL invites applications for 95 govt. office posts in Bhopal

Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 95 posts on outsource basis for a government office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply on becil.com. The last date for submitting applications is September 30.

Here are the vacancies informed by BECIL:

Lab Attendant G-II (5 vacancies)

Office Assistant (1)

Upper Division Clerk (9)

Lower Division Clerk (7)

Technical Assistant/Technician (17)

Nuclear Medicine Technician (4)

Store Keeper (3)

Warden (Hostel) (2)

Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) (1)

Personal Assistant (PA) (1)

Stenographer (3)

Lineman (Electrical) (2)

Operator (Lift or E&M) (1)

Legal Assistant (1)

Medical Record Technician (2)

Junior Hindi Translator (1)

CSSD Technician (1)

Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist) (1)

Occupational Therapist (1)

Electrician (3)

Wireman (18)

Dissection Hall Attendant (1)

Junior Engineer Civil (1)

Hospital Attendant G-III (Nursing Orderly) (3)

Driver (Ordinary Grade) (1)

Cashier (4)

Assistant Security Officer (1)

Educational qualifications for some of these posts is as low as Class 10 pass. Interested candidates can check the notification below

