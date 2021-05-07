Join Indian Army 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has invited applications from male and female candidates to apply for SSC Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official site of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the Short Service Commission post is till June 4, 2021.

Candidates should be law graduates to apply for the post in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts out of which 6 for men and 2 for men candidates. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have minimum 55 percent aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 27 years of age.

Probation Period

An officer will be on probation for a period of 6 months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day.