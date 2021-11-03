Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Join Indian Army 2021: Last date today to apply for NCC special entry scheme

Indian Army will close down the registration process for NCC special entry scheme on November 3, 2021. Candidates can check how to apply below. 
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Army will close down the registration process for NCC special entry scheme on November 3, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the scheme can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process was started on October 5, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts of unmarried males and unmarried females (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel) in the organisation out of which 50 vacancies are for men and 5 vacancies are for female. 

Candidates who want to apply for the scheme should have degree of a recognized  University or  equivalent  with aggregate  of  minimum 50%  marks  taking into account  marks  of all  the  years. For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) the age limit is between 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jan 2021. 

Join Indian Army: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. 
  • Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered the official website.)
  • Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. 
  • After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard and fill the application form.
  • once done, click on submit. 
  • Your application has been submitted. 
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

