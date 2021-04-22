Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Navy 2021: Apply for 2500 AA and SSR posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy will recruit candidates for AA and SSR posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process will begin on April 26 and will end on April 30, 2021.

Register yourself on the official site with your e-mail ID, if not registered already. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

• Artificer Apprentice: 500 Posts

• Senior Secondary Recruits: 2000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

AA: Candidates should be qualified in 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India.

SSR: Candidates should be qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Candidates should be born between February 1, 2001, to July 31, 2004, to apply for the posts mentioned above.

Selection Process

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein approximately 10000 candidates will be called up for written examination and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination). The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

Detailed Notification

