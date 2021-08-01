Join Indian Navy 2021: Apply for 33 Sailor posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sailor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy on joindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will begin on August 2 and will end on August 6, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 33 Sailor (Musician) posts in the organization.

Approximately 300 candidates will be called for the interview round. The recruitment will be done for October 2021 batch. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, India. The candidates should be born between October 1, 1996, to September 30, 2004. No age relaxation is permissible.

Selection Process

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein approximately 300 candidates will be called up for Music Test and PFT. The selection of recruits is based on the order of merit on their performance in the Music Screening Board and subject to clearing PFT ay Kunjali and Enrolment Medicals examination at Chilka.

Other Details

It is mandatory to submit a negative RT-PCR laboratory report of COVID19 from the Govt/ ICMR accredited laboratory by candidates at the time of written examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of the Indian Navy.

