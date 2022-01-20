JPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply for 110 posts on jpsc.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

JPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 8, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 110 posts in the organization. 

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification, selection process and other details below. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who will apply for the posts should have post graduate qualification MD/MS/DNS in the concerned subject and as per the TEQ regulations. The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age. 

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply online will have to pay 600/- as application fees for general category and 150/- for SC/ST and other categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JPSC. 

 

