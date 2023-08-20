JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Apply for 138 vacancies from Aug 21 at jpsc.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 20, 2023 03:47 PM IST

JPSC to begin the application process for 138 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) from tomorrow. Last date for submission is September 21.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will begin the application process for 138 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) from tomorrow, August 21. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at jpsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is September 21 and the last date for payment of fees is September 27.

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 22 to 35 years as on January 31.

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category must pay a fee of 600, while those from the state of Jharkhand's SC/ST category must pay a fee of 150.

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates must be a Graduate in Law from a recognised Board/University. A candidate must also be enrolled as an advocate under The Advocates Act, 1961 till the last date of submission of the application form.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here

Topics
application process vacancies jpsc jobs
