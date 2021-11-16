JPSC Combined Civil Services 2021: Registration begins today on jpsc.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JPSC Combined Civil Services 2021 registration begins today, November 16, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jharkhand Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for JPSC Combined Civil Services 2021 on November 16, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till December 15, 2021. 

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should hold graduation degree from any government university or recognized institute. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 35 years of age. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

JPSC Combined Civil Services 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on JPSC Combined Civil Services 2021 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.

The selection process comprises of two stages- Prelims exam and mains exam. Candidates who obtained minimum qualifying marks of 40 percent in aggregate shall be considered by the Commission while preparing the selection list for main exam. The main exam comprises of written and interview for selection of candidates for the various services and posts. 

