Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
employment news

JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.
JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
Published on Jan 18, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted from January 28 to January 30, 2022 in the state. 

The main exam comprises of written and interview for selection of candidates for the various services and posts. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e., 30 in Paper I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate as prescribed. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card&lt;/strong&gt;

JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download 

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jpsc admit card. sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP