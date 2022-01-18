JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted from January 28 to January 30, 2022 in the state.

The main exam comprises of written and interview for selection of candidates for the various services and posts. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e., 30 in Paper I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate as prescribed.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card</strong>

JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.

Click on JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

