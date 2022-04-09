Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JSSC recruitment: 701 Industrial Instruction officers vacancies on offer

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has issued a recruitment notice for Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officers.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officers. The application process will commence from April 12 and the deadline for the submission of application form is May 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of JSSC at www.jssc.nic.in.

JSSC recruitment vacancies details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 701 vacancies in the department.

JSSC recruitment application fee: The application is 100. For ST/ST candidates the application fee is 50.

JSSC recruitment age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 and 35 on August 1, 2022.

For reserved category (Men/Women) the upper age limit is 38 years. OBC candidates should be between the age of 21 to 37 years. For Female (Reserved Category, EWS, SC,ST, OBC) maximum age limit is 38 years.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification of the official website of JSSC at www.jssc.nic.in or below:

