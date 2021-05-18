Home / Education / Employment News / Kandhamal District Court Recruitment: Apply for 43 Clerk, Typist & other posts
Kandhamal District Court Recruitment: Apply for 43 Clerk, Typist & other posts

Kandhamal District Court has invited applications for recruitment of Junior Clerks, Junior Typist and some other posts.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Kandhamal District Court Recruitment 2021 : This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 43 vacancies out of which 28 posts are for Junior clerk, 8 for the post of Junior typist, 6 for stenographer, Grade-III, and 1 for Salaried Amin.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Kandhamal District Court has invited applications for recruitment of Junior Clerks, Junior Typist and some other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of Kandhamal District Court.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 43 vacancies out of which 28 posts are for Junior clerk, 8 for the post of Junior typist, 6 for stenographer, Grade-III, and 1 for Salaried Amin.

The last date to submit the application form is June 11 by 5pm.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications along with all the required documents during office hours on the weekdays either in person or by post.

The applications can be submitted by post on the below address:

To

The Registrar, Civil Courts,

Kandhamal, Phulbani

PO/PS Phulbani

District Kandhamal

PIN - 762001.

Age limit :

18 to 32 as on June 11

Application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as the application fee in form of challan. Candidates from SC and ST the category are exempted from it.

Selection process:

Selection will be based on a written competitive examination followed by Computer Science Test ( Practical) and Viva Voce examination.

For eligibility criteria, Pay Scale and other details check the notification on the official website of Kandhamal District Court.

Topics
