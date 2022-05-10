Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022: Application begins at karnatakabank.com

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022: The application process will begin from today and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 21
Updated on May 10, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Bank has invited online applications for the post of Clerks to be positioned at its Branches/Offices located across India. The application process will begin from today and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB at karnatakabank.com.

Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years as on May 1, 2022. The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: Graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 60% or equivalent grade from any UGC recognised university. Candidates must be graduates as of May 5. Those who are awaiting the results of their degree examinations or who are currently pursuing a degree are not eligible to apply.

Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 700. However, for the SC/ST category the application fee is 600.

“Candidates will have to visit the Bank’s website (www.karnatakabank.com) under the heading “DOWNLOAD EXAMINATION CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAMINATION” for downloading examination call letters for online test tentatively scheduled in the month of June 2022. Intimation for downloading examination call letter will also be sent through email/SMS”, reads the notification.

Direct link to apply

 Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website ibpsonline.ibps.in

Go to the career tab

Register on the portal and fill application form

Upload documents, pay fee and submit application

Download form and take a printout.

Notification here

 

