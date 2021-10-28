Karnataka High court recruitment: 150 vacancies of typists on offer

Karnataka High Court has invited applications for 150 vacancies of typists. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 27. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Karnataka High Court at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in and apply for the same.

Karnataka High court recruitment age limit: The minimum age limit of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts is 18 years. The maximum age of candidates applying is 40 years for those belonging to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe or Category-I of Other Backward Class, 38 years for the person belonging to category II-A or II-B or Category III-A or III–B of Other Backward Classes and 35 years for the candidates of General Merit.

Karnataka High Court recruitment application fee: The candidates belonging to General Merit and Other Backward Classes have to pay ₹350 as the application fee. The application fee is ₹200 for the candidates of Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled

Tribe/Category–I/ Persons with benchmark disability (Physically Challenged). Candidates can pay the application fee through online mode and challan mode.

Here is the direct link to apply

Karnataka High Court recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Karnataka High Court at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the notification link for 150 posts of typists

Click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.