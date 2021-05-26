Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 posts, details here

Karnataka State Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Karnataka Police on rec21.ksp-online.in. The last date to apply for the posts through the official site till June 25, 2021. This recruitment will fill up 4000 posts in the organization.

The last date for payment of the fee is till June 28, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates Should Possess PUC/ HSC, Diploma/ ITI, or Equivalent Qualification. The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 19 years and maximum age limit should be 27 years of age for GM and the maximum age limit for others is 25 and 30 years.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts are ₹400/- for GM and OBC category and ₹200/- application fees for SC/ST category. The payment of the application fees should be made online through debit card, credit card, net banking.

Detailed Notification Here