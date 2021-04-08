Home / Education / Employment News / Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts, check details here
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts, check details here

Kerala PSC will recruit candidates for various posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of KPSC till May 5, 2021. Check the post name along with other details below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Degrees obtained through online examinations conducted by universities offering open or distance learning will not be considered valid, as India’s higher education regulator says rules don’t allow such tests.(Saumya Khandelwal/ HT file)

Kerala Public Service Commission, KPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts including Clerk, Technician, Ayah and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Kerala PSC on keralapsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 5, 2021.

Candidates must register as per 'ONE TIME REGISTRATION' with the Official Website of Kerala Public Service Commission before applying for the post, read the notification.

This recruitment drive will fill up various posts in different departments in the state under the Kerala PSC. The Commission has notified the jobs separately in a single page. Each post comprises of different eligibility criteria, scale of pay, vacancy and experience. Candidates are advised to check each of the job profile and then apply for it.

Check Official Notification for each post here

For all the posts advertised by the Commission, the photograph uploaded should be one taken after 31.12.2011. Name of the candidate and the date of photograph taken should be printed legibly at the bottom portion. The photograph once uploaded meeting all requirements shall be valid for 10 years from the date of uploading.

In case written examination is conducted as part of the selection process, candidates will have to submit a confirmation for writing the examination through their one time registration profile. Such candidates will be able to download the admit card in the last 25 days till the date of test.

kerala psc notification kerala psc government jobs sarkari naukri

