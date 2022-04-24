Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala TET 2022 admit card releasing tomorrow at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala TET 2022 admit card will be out on April 24. Know how to download.
Kerala TET 2022 admit releasing tomorrow at ktet.kerala.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 02:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala TET 2022 admit card on April 24. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022. The examination will beheld in two shifts on both days. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4 pm in the state.

Kerala TET 2022: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official site of KTET on ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on Kerala TET 2022 admit card link available on the home page

Key in your login details and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download 

Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

For more updates candidates are advised to visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

