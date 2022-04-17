Kirori Mal College, Delhi University to recruit 110 Assistant Professors

Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi has announced 110 Assistant Professor vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the college or the university website.

The last date for receiving applications is May 6 or 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on the April 16-22 edition of the Employment News paper.

Here are more information about the department-wise vacancies:

Bengali: 2 Botany: 7 Chemistry: 14 Commerce: 9 Computer Science: 1 Economics: 5 English: 3 Geography: 4 Hindi: 7 History: 4 Maths: 11 Philosophy: 1 Physics: 17 Political Science: 7 Sanskrit: 4 Statistics: 5 Urdu: 2 Zoology: 7

Reservation in the posts will be applicable as per university rules.

For more information, candidates can go to kmc.du.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in.