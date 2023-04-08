Kolkata Police SI admit card out on wbpolice.gov.in, link here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released admit cards for the final combined competitive examination for Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police - 2021. Candidates can download it from wbpolice.gov.in.

The exam will be held on April 16, 2023.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper and original proof of identity. The candidates applied online will not get any paper admit card which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates,” an official notification reads.

Mobile phone, bluetooth enabled hearing device, portable scanner, digital watch, calculator and any other material for cheating are strictly prohibited, it said.

Legal action will be taken against candidates found in possession of such items, the board said.

As per the dress code, wearing high heeled footwear is also prohibited.

Here is the direct link for Kolkata Police SI admit card.

