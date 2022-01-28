Konkan Railway to recruit for Asst Project Engineer & Sr. Technical Asst posts

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Project Engineer and Senior Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can walk-in interview on February 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organization.

The registration time is 9 am to 12 noon on the interview date. Candidates will have to report to Executive Club, Konkan Rail Vihar, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Sector-40, Seawoods (West), Navi Mumbai, 400706. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Project Engineer (Fabrication): 4 Posts

Sr. Technical Assistant (Fabrication): 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for both the posts should be graduate in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent with not less than 55%marks from recognized (AICTE) University. The age limit for Assistant Project Engineer (Fabrication) is 45 years and the age limit for Sr. Technical Assistant (Fabrication) is 35 years.

Other Details

The place of posting will be at New Delhi, Raipur, Surat, Ambala, Nagpur and any other hub of Fabrication. After preliminary screening of the applications submitted by the candidates in person, the eligible candidate(s) will only be interviewed. Candidates should come prepared to stay for minimum 2 days, if required, at their own cost.

