KSP constable recruitment 2021: July 12 last date to generate application form

The last date for online application generation for Karnataka State Police (KSP) constable recruitment drive is July 12.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 05:14 PM IST
The last date for online application generation for Karnataka State Police (KSP) constable recruitment drive is July 12. The application process had started on May 25. The last date for registration was June 18. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can deposit the exam fee till July 14.

KSP had invited applications in May-June from eligible candidates to recruit 4,000 posts of Constable.

KSP constable recruitment 2021 exam fee details

Along with the application form, candidates also have to pay a particular amount of exam fee. The payment of the application fees should be made online through debit card, credit card, net banking. The application fee for candidates belonging to GM and OBC category is 400 and for candidates belonging to SC/ST category the application fee is 200.

