KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the answer key for the recruitment examination of the Reserve Sub Inspector post on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.

KSP conducted the RSI recruitment examination on January 13, 2021.

How to check KSP RSI answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at rsi20.ksp-online.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Provisional Anwer key"

The KSP RSI answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.