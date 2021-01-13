IND USA
Home / Education / Employment News / KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check
employment news

KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:42 PM IST
KSP RSI answer key 2021. (HT file)

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the answer key for the recruitment examination of the Reserve Sub Inspector post on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.

KSP conducted the RSI recruitment examination on January 13, 2021.

How to check KSP RSI answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at rsi20.ksp-online.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Provisional Anwer key"

The KSP RSI answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

Topics
karnataka state police answer keys
