Home / Education / Employment News / KVK Recruitment 2021: Apply for subject matter specialist, other posts
employment news

KVK Recruitment 2021: Apply for subject matter specialist, other posts

KVK Recruitment 2021: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Pal, Jalgaon, Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment of Subject Matter Specialist, Programme Assistant (Lab Assistant) and other posts.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:27 PM IST
KVK Recruitment 2021: The application process is underway. Candidates have to send their filled application form in the prescribed format along with self-attested copy of the certificates and proof of date of birth, self-attested photo and other details.(File)

Candidates have to send their filled application form in the prescribed format along with self-attested copy of the certificates and proof of date of birth, self-attested photo and other details to the following address: Hon. Secretary, SatpudaVikasMandal, Pal, TalRaver, Dist- Jalgaon, Maharashtra Pin 425504.

The envelope should be superscribed as 'Application for the post of... .'

The last date for the receipt of the application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment news ie June 12.

Candidates have to send a Demand draft as processing fee with the application. DD from a Nationalized Bank should be in favor of “Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Pal”

KVK Recruitment 2021: Processing fee

For the post of Subject Matter Specialist, candidates from the General category have to pay 1000 and candidates from the OBC category have to pay 500.

For the post of Programme Assistant (Lab. Tech), candidates have to pay 750 and candidates from the OBC category have to pay 500.

For the post of Stenographer, Driver, Supporting staff candidates have to pay 500, and candidates from the OBC category have to pay 400.

KVK Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Detail

Subject Matter Specialist 3 post, Programme Assistant (Lab. Tech), Stenographer, Supporting staff one vacancy is for each post. Driver: 2 vacancies.

For Age limit and Educational qualification visit the official website of Krishi Vigyan Kendra at http://kvkpal.in/

